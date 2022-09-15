Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Headed to PC Next Month

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection hitting PC will make these two games the prettiest they have ever been.

That’s right, PC Players will get to experience the most recent Nathan Drake adventure as well as Chloe Frazer’s journey. The Legacy of Thieves Collection includes both Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. The Legacy of Thieves Collection will be hitting Steam and the Epic Games Store on Oct. 19.

It is already known that players who pre-order through the Epic Games Store will get a code for the Sully’s Seaplane Glider in Fortnite.

Both of these titles have been PC-Optimized by Iron Galaxy, the studio that handles bigger ports and is responsible for such things as Overwatch being ported onto the Nintendo Switch, 7 Days to Die arriving on consoles, and the whole Borderlands: The Handsome Collection.

The PlayStation Blog gives some specific on those optimizations by saying:

This version of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is optimized for PC with PC-centric quality-of-life enhancements such as reimagined UI, scale sliders, GPU and VRAM detection, Variable Load Speed, and so much more. Discover the breathtaking sights with enhanced visual fidelity. Immerse yourself in the cinematic storytelling with super-sharp true 4K resolutions*. From thick jungles to snow-capped mountains, exotic islands to rain-soaked streets, take in all the views of Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection’s stunning environments with Ultra-Wide Monitor support. For the first time, enjoy a host of graphical adjustment features designed specifically for PC such as adjustable Texture and Model Quality, Anisotropic Filtering, Shadows, Reflections, and Ambient Occlusion.

PC players using a DualSense controller will get to enjoy the Haptic feedback and trigger effects that PlayStation 5 players experience.

