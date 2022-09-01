Twitter Is Getting an Edit Button, No… Seriously

Good news, Twitter fans! It’s been on the cards for a while now, but it looks like Twitter users will finally be able to edit their own tweets after they’ve tweeted them… well, for a price that is.

Aptly, the news comes by way of a tweet from Twitter’s official account, which you can check out for yourself down below:

if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button



this is happening and you'll be okay — Twitter (@Twitter) September 1, 2022

As you can see, the social networking company have began testing the edit feature internally, so it’s not yet been rolled out officially worldwide. However, it appears that this edit feature won’t be available to all Twitter users straightaway. Instead, the edit functionality will only be available to those who subscribe to Twitter Blue – a premium subscription service that costs $5 a month. Bummer, right?

From what we can gather, Twitter users who subscribe to Twitter Blue will have a window of 30 minutes in which they can edit their own tweets. All Twitter users will be able to see clearly whether a Tweet has been edited, much akin to edits on other social networking platforms like Facebook et al.

Launched embryonically back in 2006, it’s a wonder that Twitter hasn’t implemented this feature sooner, right? Funnily enough, the company went on record just over a year ago, saying “You don’t need an edit button, you just need to forgive yourself”. Clearly, the head honchos over at Twitter have done a major 360 on the matter.

But how about you? Are you pleased about this Twitter news? And are you as bummed out as us to find out that you’ll have to pay in order to edit a Tweet? Let us know in the usual place down below.

