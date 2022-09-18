Tokyo Game Show 2023 Dates Announced; Visitor Count for 2022 Edition Revealed

Image Source: CESA

Tokyo Game Show 2022 has ended, but the 2023 editin has already been confirmed.

Today was the last day of Tokyo Game Show 2022, which marked the return of the show to its traditional Makuhari Messe venue in Chiba, near Tokyo.

The Japanese Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association, which organizes the show, reached out with a press release announcing the results achieved by the show.

138,192 people visited between four days, which is a bit less than half compared to the previous edition in 2019, but considering that this is the first time the show returns as the pandemic winds down, it’s definitely not a bad result.

Below you can find a full breakdown per day compared with previous years.

Image Source: CESA

605 companies and organizations from 37 countries and regions were present at the show to entertain the visitors this year. The theme was, quite appropriately, “Nothing Stops Gaming.”

Incidentally, Twinfinite was on the show floor, and you can expect lots of coverage over the next few days.

Another relevant announcement is the dates for next year’s show, which is confirmed to be in person at the Makuhari Messe once again. It’ll open its gates on Thursday, September 21, and close on Sunday, September 24. As usual, the first two days will be reserved for media and industry professionals, while the weekend will be open to the public.

With TGS and Gamescom already confirmed for 2023, those who prophesized the end of in-person gaming events may have spoken a bit too soon. Nothing Stops Gaming indeed.