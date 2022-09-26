Team Gear Wins the First Official Splatfest in Splatoon 3

Team Gear beat both Team Grub and Team Fun to answer the question “What would you bring to a deserted island?” in the Splatfest.

Team Gear has been crowned the winner of the first official North American Splatfest of Splatoon 3 since the game’s release earlier this month. It beat both Team Grub and Team Fun to answer the question “What would you bring to a deserted island?”

How can you lose when you’ve got all the tools you need to succeed? #TeamGear takes the deserted island Splatfest with a 25p win!



Big thanks to everyone who played, and we’ll see you at the next Splatfest! pic.twitter.com/EKB20N4LFS — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) September 26, 2022

The breakdown of the results is as follows:

Team Gear – 25p (won the popular vote and open battles)

Team Fun – 20p (won most conch shells and pro battles)

Team Grub – 0p

The Splatfest lasted all weekend long, starting on Friday evening and lasting through Sunday evening. After the first half ended on Saturday night, Team Fun was the leading team, which made it the defending team during Tricolor battles.

Though this was the first Splatfest since the release of the game, a World Premiere Splatfest took place shortly before Splatoon 3’s launch: Team Rock was crowned the winner in the Rock vs. Paper vs. Scissors Splatfest.

This time, the way Tricolor battles worked was a little bit different. The frequency of Tricolor battles was reduced since the Splatfest World Premiere. There will be an update to this after the end of the game’s first season in December, so it sounds like there is some work to do with the matchmaking system.

All participants of the Splatfest will receive Super Sea Snails, which are used to add sub ability slots on gear and reroll gear abilities; the higher rank you earned while battling during the Splatfest the more Super Sea Snails you’ll receive, with Team Gear participants earning a bonus number.

Splatfests in Splatoon 3 will likely occur once a month as they did in previous games, so be on the lookout for the next competition sometime in late October.