Sega Releases Yet Another Song From the Sonic Frontiers OST

Following the release of the game’s end theme performed by ONE OK ROCK earlier this week, Sega has revealed yet another track that will be featured on Sonic Frontier’s OST. This time around Sega didn’t specify where in the game you’ll be able to hear this song.

The title of the track is I’m Here and it features vocals and lyrics by Merry Kirk-Holmes from the metal band To Octavia. Like you would expect from any typical metal track, there are plenty of heavy guitar riffs and driving drums to match the high-octane action in Sonic Frontiers. On top of that, it was also confirmed that the song was composed and arranged by Tomoya Ohtani.

The trailer that goes along with the reveal of the song I’m Here features all CG clips from Sonic Frontiers. No part of the video shows off any unseen gameplay of the upcoming Sonic title. Along with the cutscenes shown off in the trailer, there are also lyrics from the song spliced in between the action of Sonic running and battling enemies.

The full trailer featuring I’m Here from the Sonic Frontiers OST can be found down below. Sonic Frontiers is set to release worldwide on Nov. 8, 2022 for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and on PC via Steam.

For those who are unfamiliar with Sonic Frontiers, here’s the description of the game from the official website:

Worlds are colliding in Sonic the Hedgehog’s newest high-speed adventure! In search of the missing Chaos emeralds, Sonic becomes stranded on an ancient island teeming with unusual creatures. Battle hordes of powerful enemies as you explore a breathtaking world of action, adventure, and mystery. Accelerate to new heights and experience the thrill of high-velocity, open-zone platforming freedom as you race across the five massive Starfall Islands. Jump into adventure, wield the power of the Ancients, and fight to stop these new mysterious foes.

