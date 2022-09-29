Sackboy: A Big Adventure Announced for PC by Sony

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony announced that the former PlayStation exclusive Sackboy: A Big Adventure is joining the growing list of first-party titles coming to PC.

Today Sony Interactive Entertainment announced that the former PlayStation exclusive Sackboy: A Big Adventure is joining the growing list of first-party titles coming to PC.

The game originally developed by Sumo Digital will launch on Steam and Epic Games Store on October 27.

It’ll come with several visual improvements which you can read below.

4K with target @ 120FPS. The stunning patchwork of Craftworld is rendered in beautiful 4K detail.

The stunning patchwork of Craftworld is rendered in beautiful 4K detail. Deep Learning Super Sampling. NVIDIA DLSS2 increases graphics performance using dedicated processors found only on GeForce RTX GPUs, boosting frame rates with uncompromised image quality.

NVIDIA DLSS2 increases graphics performance using dedicated processors found only on GeForce RTX GPUs, boosting frame rates with uncompromised image quality. VRR. Variable refresh rate support makes Sackboy more responsive than ever.

Variable refresh rate support makes Sackboy more responsive than ever. Wide screen! The game supports a wide range of display ratios, including ultrawide 21:9.

We’re also getting full DualSense controller support, but you can play with keyboard and mouse if you so wish.

Achievements and cloud saves are included on both Steam and Epic Game Store.

Below you can watch a trailer.

Below you can find the hardware requirements for a variety of options.

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sackboy: A Big Adventure originally released for PS4 and PS5 in November 2020.