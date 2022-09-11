Rainbow Six Mobile Gets a New Trailer; Closed Beta Set to Start Monday

Having been in the works for quite some time, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Mobile seems to be moving one step closer to release with a closed beta set to commence on Sept. 12, 2022.

You can check out the exciting new trailer below.

The mobile port of the hit tactical FPS shooter will begin a closed beta test for Android devices in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the Philippines, Singapore, and India regions. Sign-ups are done through the Google Play Store.

Rainbow Six Mobile is Ubisoft’s portable free-to-play take on the hit tactical FPS shooter that has been on console for the past seven years. The trailer unsurprisingly boasts many similarities to the console port, and players who are chosen to participate in the closed beta will get access to these features:

16 Operators (including Ash, Sledge, and Hibana)

A new progression and Operator unlock system as well as a battle pass that includes daily challenges

A new map called Clubhouse

Despite the closed beta taking place on Android devices only, the mobile port will hit iOS with voice chat, 5v5 matches, and cross-play at an unannounced date.

