PSA: Download These DLCs On PC Before Ubisoft Removes Them Forever

Earlier this year, Ubisoft revealed that several games would have their multiplayer components shut down in September. In spite of this statement, Ubisoft has now announced that the decommissioning of multiplayer modes will take place on October 1. However, in a recent blog post, the company announced that several single-player DLC for specific games would no longer be accessible on PC.

Some of the games listed include Assassin’s Creed III, Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood, Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands, and Far Cry 3. While a few of these games, like Assassin’s Creed 3 and Far Cry 3, have remastered versions that are available for purchase and contain all of their previous DLC, Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood and Forgotten Sands don’t. This means that PC Players will no longer have the option to buy the Da Vinci’s Disappearance DLC or the various skins for Forgotten Sands.

So, unless you’re willing to buy a console and purchase The Ezio Collection, you’ll have until this Saturday to get whatever DLC you don’t have on PC. Once you do so, you must activate your DLC in the game’s menu via the DLC option. Not doing so may prevent you from accessing the content, even if you have purchased it.

Other Games that will remove their multiplayer modes include Splinter Cell: Blacklist, Rayman Legends, Driver: San Fransisco, Ghost Recon: Future Soldier, and the Wii U version of ZombiU.

