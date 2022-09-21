Overwatch 2 Runs at 360+ FPS in 1440p Resolution on GeForce RTX 4090 According to Video from Nvidia

Nvidia is intent in demonstrating the power of the new Geforce RTX 4090, and it’s using Overwatch 2 to achieve that goal.

With the reveal of the GeForce RTX 40XX series of video cards, Nvidia is working on showing off their power.

To that end, the manufacturer released a new video of Blizzard’s upcoming hero shooter Overwatch 2 running on the new flagship, the RTX 4090.

According to the video, the game runs at over 360 FPS consistently at 1440p resolution at high settings. On top of that, it also utilizes Nvidia Reflex to keep latency sub-10 ms.

It’s worth mentioning that YouTube runs at a maximum of 60 FPS, so you’ll have to believe Nvidia’s word on this.

You can watch it below.

The RTX 4090 will include 76 billion transistors, 16,384 CUDA cores and 24GB of high-speed Micron GDDR6X memory. It’ll be released on Wednesday, Oct. 12, starting at $1,599.

If you don’t need all that power, the RTX 4080 comes with either 16 GB or 12 GB of GDDR6X memory, priced respectively at $1,199 and $899. Both versions will come in November.

The RTX 4080 16GB has 9,728 CUDA cores, while the 12 GB model has 7,680 CUDA cores.

If you’re here for Overwatch 2, it’ll launch for PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch on October 4.

Just yesterday, we saw the origin story and a breakdown of the powers of Kiriko, the new heroine who will come to Overwatch 2.