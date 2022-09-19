NBA 2K23 Teases Latest MyTeam Shades of Pack; Includes DeAndre Jordan, Jaden Ivey, & More

MyTeam is one of the most popular modes in NBA 2K, and has been since its introduction a decade ago. In this mode, players collect cards and upgrades to build the best possible team they can. Merging a blend of builds alongside cards players can earn, their latest batch of Shades Of cards are set to release Tuesday. You can read the official tweet below from the NBA 2K MyTeam folks themselves.

Another set of vets & rookies coming with tomorrow’s Shades Of pack!



DeAndre Jordan ➡️ Mark Williams

Ja Morant ➡️ Jaden Ivey

Danny Green ➡️ Ochai Agbaji pic.twitter.com/eddaQ2K4UG — NBA 2K MyTEAM (@NBA2K_MyTEAM) September 19, 2022

This year, with player builds being as rewarding as ever, NBA 2K23 continues to tease more and more within MyTeam. You should expect these types of releases on a fairly regular basis, as collectible card games like these offer plenty of ways to enhance or tweak your team. From there, players are able take their teams and compete for various rewards such as packs, player upgrades, and Virtual Currency (VC).

So are you excited about the latest Shades Of pack, 2K fans? Be sure to sound off below! And, don’t forget to check all other NBA 2K23-related content Twinfinte has to offer below, as well as guides such as but not limited to how to go shirtless and how to utilize the face scan option for your player. Lastly, do not hesitate to ask any questions that may arise while playing, as we’ve got all the info you could ever need here.

