NBA 2K23 Teases Latest MyTeam Takeover With Elgin Baylor

When it comes to MyTeam in NBA 2K23, the hits keep coming. With Season 1 well underway, more and more players keep being released to the masses.

Earlier on Monday, the 2K team announced that another pack of Shades Of cards was on its way. Without a moment to rest, however, players have yet another big item to look forward to on Tuesday—this time in the form of a special Diamond Takeover card. You can check out the tweet from the official NBA 2K MyTeam account below.

❗ New Takeover Player ❗



💎 Elgin Baylor is this week's Takeover player in #MyTEAM. Available tomorrow for 1 week! pic.twitter.com/sLco0gON9M — NBA 2K MyTEAM (@NBA2K_MyTEAM) September 19, 2022

That’s right, former Minneapolis and Los Angeles Lakers great Elgin Baylor is on his way. Now the question is: Do you need him? As is the case with these types of special cards, players will have to grind their behinds off in order to unlock them. This means a lot of wins, a lot of stat-based objectives, and perhaps a difficult decision or two along the way. Of course, not every special card is going to fit a team—no matter how good they prove to be.

That’s the latest news with regards to MyTeam, but don’t expect the content to slow down all that much in the days to come.

If you’re looking for more on NBA 2K23, be sure check out the best dribble moves and how to use the jump shot creator, as well as plenty more helpful information at the links below. And, do not hesitate to reach out for help if you happen to stumble. All of us here at Twinfinite will try our best to help you every step of the way.

