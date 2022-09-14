Microsoft Flight Simulator Airbus A319 Gets New Trailer & Screenshots; Doha City Landmarks Released

Image Source: LatinVFR

Today third-party Microsoft Flight Simulator developers had new assets and a new add-on release to share.

We start with LatinVFR, which released a trailer and a batch of screenshots of the Airbus A319.

Included in the package will be four versions: A319 CFM, A319 IAE, A319 Corporate Jet CFM and IAE. As expected, the systems are based on the default A320neo.

Image Source: LatinVFR

We also get a release with Doha City Skyscrapers Landmarks by IronSim, which does pretty much what it says on the tin and enriches the capital city of Qatar.

You can purchase it on Simmarket for $10.16 plus applicable VAT.

100 Handcrafted Buildings

PBR Textures With Reflections

Enhanced Night lighting

Image Source: IronSim

