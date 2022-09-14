Connect with us

Microsoft Flight Simulator Airbus A319 Gets New Trailer & Screenshots; Doha City Landmarks Released

Image Source: LatinVFR
Today third-party Microsoft Flight Simulator developers had new assets and a new add-on release to share.
We start with LatinVFR, which released a trailer and a batch of screenshots of the Airbus A319.

Included in the package will be four versions: A319 CFM, A319 IAE, A319 Corporate Jet CFM and IAE. As expected, the systems are based on the default A320neo.

We also get a release with Doha City Skyscrapers Landmarks by IronSim, which does pretty much what it says on the tin and enriches the capital city of Qatar.

You can purchase it on Simmarket for $10.16 plus applicable VAT.

  • 100 Handcrafted Buildings
  • PBR Textures With Reflections
  • Enhanced Night lighting
If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S.

