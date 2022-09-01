Goddess of Victory: NIKKE Will Finally Open Pre-Registration this Month

Developed by Shift Up, best known for producing Destiny Child, Goddess of Victory: NIKKE is an upcoming mobile gacha game that fans have been eagerly waiting for for a while. The developers have just announced via Twitter that it’ll finally be open for pre-registration later this month.

【Pre-Registration Notice】



Humanity prayed for the girls to become their blade of vengeance.



Born out of mankind's desperation, the girls head to the world above as their last hope for victory.



Pre-registration for GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE starts Sept 7th (UTC+9).#NIKKE pic.twitter.com/2qA8cJEUVB — GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE (@NIKKE_en) September 1, 2022

While the game still doesn’t have a set release date, it being open for pre-registration suggests that the full release isn’t far behind, and we may very well see the full launch in a few weeks or so. The game’s had quite a few closed beta tests in the past year, and was praised for its beautiful and functional UI, as well as its striking character designs.

Gameplay-wise, it’s very reminiscent of Time Crisis, where you’d tap and hold and to shoot, release to reload, and so on and so forth.

Goddess of Victory: NIKKE is set to be released for mobile devices sometime this year, and we’ll keep you updated as more info comes our way.

