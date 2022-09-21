Fortnite’s 5th Birthday Celebration Kicks Off Later This Week

It’s hard to believe it has only been five years of Fortnite. What a birthday.

We are only days away from the 5th birthday of Fortnite’s battle royale mode. All of this kicks off on Friday, Sept. 23 at the usual 9 AM EST reset time. It’s crazy to think it’s been that long and also not that long, really, since the battle royale genre took off like a rocket. Enough about that, it’s time to celebrate! Hopefully with cake!

Who are we kidding? Of course, there is cake! There will be three cosmetic item presents available to players who complete special in-game quests for the 5th Birthday event.

Those cake-themed presents are:

Fuzzfetti Cake Back Bling

Celebratory Slice Pickaxe

Sparklecake Emoticon

Those are not the only cakes and presents coming to Fortnite, either.

During the birthday festivities, the Battle Bus will be flying with a new birthday paint job. After thanking the bus driver for dropping you off at your favorite POI, find yourself a Birthday Present on the Island full of high-grade loot, as well as delicious, restorative Birthday Cake.

Seeing as it’s never a party without Balloons, the unique traversal item will be unvaulted for the duration of the event.

Festivities will last until 9 AM EST on Sept. 27, plenty of time to drop in to earn your cake (and eat it, too).

Fortnite will also be having another Fotography event where they want your best screenshots during the event (posted on social media with the #FNBR5 hashtag) and the best ones will be featured in an upcoming blog post!

The @FortniteGame twitter and Fortnite on Instagram will also be posting some trivia, letting players show off their Fortnite knowledge for all to see.

If you’re looking for some other party fun in Fortnite, check out this creative map modeled after The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

