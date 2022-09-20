Fortnite Players Can Jump Into a New Creative Map Based on the Tonight Show

All those fans of Jimmy Fallon out there are sure to love this Tonight Show creative map.

The talented creative map crafters at Beyond Creative have really outdone themselves this time. While they normally unleash some pretty great experiences on players, this new one is for all the late-night talk show fans out there. That’s right, you’ll be able to visit a creative map based on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Players right now across Fortnite can visit Island Code 2678-5325-0723 to check out the work Beyond Creative has put into this. The map is also sponsored by Samsung, so you can expect to see a lot of Samsung Galaxy-related items throughout.

You can see the full announcement tweet and included trailer that shows off the Tonight Show map below. This is a great time to jump in and earn some creative XP while you are at it.

The official description of the map seen on the Epic Games site says:

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon takes on Fortnite. Play games with Jimmy while the new lineup of Samsung Galaxy products help along the way.

Players will be able to play all sorts of games and explore the recreation of the historic 30 Rock building. It is indeed the same 30 Rock from the Tina Fey sitcom.

Other Fortnite news of the day is that a new collaboration between Fortnite and the World Cup is coming sometime this season.

Featured Image Source: Beyond Creative.

