World Cup x Fortnite Collaboration Coming Sometime This Season

There is plenty of possible items that could come from a World CupFortnite collaboration.

Thanks to a tweet from @Wensoing, we now know that there Epic Games added in World Cup battle royale challenges to go live at some point this season. These challenges will be 26,000 XP each. We know they are battle royale challenges because Wensoing directly pointed out “they will likely not be creative challenges” in a separate tweet.

Considering all of the sports collaborations that Fortnite has done, a collaboration with the 2022 FIFA World Cup makes sense. This is another in a long line of early leaks that have been steadily coming from dataminers like HYPEX and iFireMonkey. This probably isn’t the last big thing we’ll learn in advance.

Here is the full @Wensoing tweet, it looks very official with all the code, as well.

In 22.00, a ChallengeReward (26k XP) was added for an event named "World Cup"



I assume this is related to the FIFA 2022 World Cup, as it happens during S4 and Fortnite has done several Football related collabs#FortniteLeaks #FortniteParadise pic.twitter.com/qLGc1G9sdc — Wenso (@Wensoing) September 20, 2022

The FIFA World Cup is set to start on Nov. 20, so that might be around when we see it. Though, that will be a tight squeeze considering that Chapter 3 Season 4 is set to end on Dec. 3.

We will be sure to keep you up to date when we know more. If it truly does start in late November, it is likely by that point a large number of players will have reached at least level 100 in the battle pass and wouldn’t need the influx of XP.

The other big thing that dataminers have dug up about this new season is that many superhero mythic items have been added back into the files for possible implementation sometime this season.

Related Posts