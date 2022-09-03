Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord Introduces New Characters, Gameplay, & Music in New Trailers

Compile Heart revealed more new trailers of its upcoming JRPG Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord.

First of all, we get a new trailer introducing two members of the playable cast, Shalman and Ryushin.

Another trailer shows the “Avalanche Rush” mechanic, which is pretty much what it says on the tin.

Lastly, two more trailers introduce two of the diva’s songs and show more gameplay. The first is “Kyou Hi Sengetsu” performed by Chihiro Yonekura, one of the singing voices of Glace.

The second is “Kage to Kyoukai,” performed by Saki Mitsuki, one of the singing voices of Fleur.

You can check them all out below.

Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord will release in Japan for PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch on September 15, 2022.

At the moment, no western release has been announced. Compile Heart revealed the game for Japan fairly recently and usually their western arm Idea Factory International takes a little longer to announce a localization.

IFI has become better recently at announcing localizations closer to the Japanese reveals, so it may not take too long. We’ll let you know when it happens.