Square Enix Reveals Opening Cutscene of Engage Kill, New Game Set in the World of Engage Kiss Anime

The Engage Kiss anime has wrapped up, but fans of its world will have a new experience to explore thanks to Square Enix’s Engage Kill.

Engage Kill is a new mobile game set in the same world of Engage Kiss and sporting some of its characters, for iOS and Android.

It’s defined as an “Animetic Timeline Battle RPG” and it sports the story written by Maruto Fumiaki and featuring art by Tsunako, who worked in the same roles on Engage Kiss.

Incidentally, if Tsunako’s designs feel familiar, it’s because she is the artist behind the Hyperdimension Neptunia series and Date A Live.

The game is (obviously) going to be free-to-play with optional microtransactions and pre-registrations are already open. At a modest goal of 200,000 everyone is going to get a three-star “Kisara Assist” reward featuring Engage Kiss’ cute and powerful pink-haired demon heroine.

Square Enix has announced that starting today it’ll drop information on the game progressively, and we start with the anime-style opening cutscene and the theme song “My Last Engagement” performed by Kisara’s voice actress Saya Aizawa alongside Arisa Kori, who voices the new heroine Chloe Tang.

You can watch it below. For the moment, Square Enix has not announced a western release, but considering the popularity of the anime, it may be announced down the line, unless the usual licensing issues don’t get in the way.

We’ll have to wait and see.