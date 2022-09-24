New Rurouni Kenshin Anime Revealed With First Trailer, Voice Actors, & Details, and it Looks Awesome

Image Source: Aniplex

The new Ruroni Kenshin anime looks awesome in its first trailer.

At the Aniplex Online Fest 2022, the new Rurouni Kenshin anime was finally unveiled with the first full trailer.

The anime was originally announced at the end of last year, and now we finally get to see what it will look like.

The TV series will start broadcasting in 2023 and the announcement mentions that modern animation techniques and technology have been used to remake the original anime from the first episode.

Creator Nobuhiro Watsuki is personally supervising the entire production including the character design and the script.

The animation is produced by Liden Films, they worked on Muv-Luv‘s prequel Schwarzesmarken, Tokyo Revengers, Tokyo Tribe, and more.

It’s directed by Hideyo Yamamoto, known for Darker than Black, Noir, Strike the Blood, and more. The character design is by Terumi Nishii, while the score is composed by Yu Takami.

The voice actors for Kenshin Himura and Kaoru Kamiya have also been announced.

Kenshin will be voiced by Soma Saito, whom you may know as Chongyun in Genshin Impact, Rion Balthazar in The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II, and many more roles.

Kaori will be voiced by Rie Takahashi, known as Hu Tao in Genshin Impact, Nina Deforges in Star Ocean: The Divine Force, and more.

In a message shared during the show, Watsuki-sensei himself mentioned that he has joined the first recording session, and it received his seal of approval with no complaints at all. It turned out so well that he was moved as the original creator.

You can check out the trailer and character designs below.

Image Source: Aniplex

If you’re unfamiliar with Ruroni Kenshin, the original manga by Nobuhiro Watsuki debuted all the way back in 1994.

It has since sold 72 million copies worldwide and has spawned an anime TV series, several OVAs, and even live-action films.

The manga is currently being serialized with the Hokkaido Arc, which debuted in 2017.