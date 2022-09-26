EA Just Wrecked the Value of One of FIFA 23’s Most Popular Features

While FIFA 23 is right around the corner, players can still begin their Ultimate Team excursion via either the web or mobile app. Once they do, they may notice something a little different. In past FIFA games, the Hybrid Leagues, Hybrid Nations, and League & Nation Hybrid Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) were a good yet tricky way to earn big rewards relatively quickly.

In FIFA 23, however, every single reward from those SBCs—including the one players earn by completing them—have been made untradeable.

Image Source: EA Sports Web App via Twinfinite

This is something to keep an eye on because again, this is a first. Other SBCs such as Marquee Matchups have tradeable rewards, but they have never measured up to the quality of rewards that the Hybrid SBCs have offered. The following are now untradeable rewards:

Hybrid Leagues : Jumbo Rare Players Pack

: Jumbo Rare Players Pack Hybrid Nations : Jumbo Rare Players Pack

: Jumbo Rare Players Pack League & Nation Hybrid: Rare Mega Pack

So there you have it, FIFA fans. It’s difficult to rationalize completing these tricky SBCs early on when you cannot capitalize fully on the rewards, but that’s a choice you’ll have to make for yourself.

FIFA 23 releases worldwide on Sept. 30, 2022, and is available to play on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Those who purchase the more expensive Ultimate Edition can start playing as of tomorrow, Sept. 27, and will get access to 4600 FIFA Points, an untradeable Ones to Watch card, and more in-game bonuses.

