E2 2023 Dates & Details Announced

Today the Entertainment Software Association announced the dates and more details about the upcoming E3 2023 event.

The event will be hosted in person for the first time in several years at the traditional Los Angeles Convention Center.

Doors will open on June 13, and close on June 16 for a 4-day event. The show will be preceded by partner showcases starting on June 11.

E3 will mirror Gamescom and Tokyo Game Show with business days dedicated to industry professionals and media between June 13 and June 15, while June 15 and June 16 will be the “Gamer Days” open to the public.

Some of the halls will also be reserved to industry professionals, while a dedicated theater open to ticket holders will showcase content for gamers in attendance.

We already know that the event will be organized b ReedPop, the company behind other events like PAX, EGX, New York Comic-Con, Star Wars Celebration, and more.

Media registration will open in December 2022.

The press release included a comment by ReedPop VP of Gaming Kyle Marsden-Kish.