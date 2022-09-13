DnD Fans Will Love PSVR2’s New Tabletop RPG Demeo

The PlayStation State of Play has been dropping trailers left and right for new and upcoming games, one of which is a brand new VR game for D&D fans, Demeo. Unfortunately, no new information for the game was revealed other than the confirmation of it still being in development. However, the PC Edition was released a few months ago, so in case you want to play early, you can start there.

You can check out the brand new trailer for yourself down below.

In the meantime, here’s what we know so far about Demeo. As mentioned before, if you’re familiar with Dungeons and Dragons, this game will definitely sync with you. Demeo is a tabletop RPG game where players gather together in a squad and assign roles to one another to fend off the forces of evil. Currently, there are six heroes and four adventures to choose from for the game, though more have been confirmed for future updates.

That’s all for now. With the VR version still in development, it’ll most likely be some time before we know an official release date for it, but we’ll be sure to provide information for you when we know for sure.

There should also be some more Playstation-related content down below that you may find helpful, as well as some other news for the games announced today. For any questions you have about the game that you can’t seem to find the answer to, always feel free to reach out to us in the comment section, and we’ll do our best to help.

