Hogwarts Legacy Trailer Reminds Us That Mannequins Are Creepy

Today’s State of Play has given a new look at Hogwarts Legacy. That looks also included some really awful and frightening drawing reference mannequins. Nope, not kidding, it’s not great. It nicely shows off the haunting atmosphere occasionally seen throughout the Harry Potter franchise.

The whole trailer served as a reveal that PlayStation will be getting a special in-game quest involving Hogsmeade. The quest will be called The Haunted Hogsmeade Shop. So at least we know that Hogsmeade will be a direct location in the new game.

You can check out the trailer for yourself below. Just beware of the awful mannequins.

There have been tons of new trailers shown off for Hogwarts Legacy lately, as well. Earlier this month we got a look at the common room for each house.

Hogwarts Legacy will release for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch on Feb. 10, 2023.

This isn’t the most awesome thing shown off at this State of Play, either. Yakuza fans can rejoice as Yakuza Ishin will finally be getting localized after nine years.

