1 Million New & Returning Players Have Visited Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City Each Day of This Week

Image Source: CDPR

CD PROJEKT RED took to Twitter to reveal that over one million players (new & returning) have visited Night City every day this week. For the unaware, Night City is the iconic setting of Cyberpunk 2077. Cyberpunk is an action RPG set in a dystopic future where players are tasked with discovering what it means to be human before it’s too late. The game was originally revealed in 2013 and went radio silent until E3 2018.

During this showcase, the game made a huge return with a trailer that featured megastar Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand in the upcoming title. However, Cyberpunk 2077 experienced a controversial launch in December 2020 because of various bugs and glitches. Not only that, but many promised features were either absent or severely undeveloped at release.

Each day of this week Night City has been visited by 1 million players, both new and returning.

We wanted to use this opportunity to thank you for being with us and playing the game. Thanks, Chooms! 💛 pic.twitter.com/zqggblztF8 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 21, 2022

Nevertheless, due to multiple updates and the release of next-gen ports, Cyberpunk: 2077 has slowly rebuilt good faith amongst its player base. Now the resurgence is at an all-time high with the release of Netflix’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Set in the Cyberpunk universe, Edgerunners tells the tale of David Martinez, a cyberpunk who pushes his body, mind, and emotions to the limit to rise up the ranks of Night City. Studio Trigger produced the anime and received praise for their work due to the stylized visuals of the show along with the overall plot and themes present.

CDPR also revealed the first major expansion for 2077: Phantom Liberty. This major expansion is due out next year and features V working with The New United States of America. Interestingly enough, the trailer features the return of Johnny Silverhand, and CDPR stated that the DLC will only come to next-gen consoles along with PC.

For more information on Cyberpunk 2077 and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, stay tuned to Twininfinte.

Related Posts