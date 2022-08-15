War of the Visions Finally Gets its First Male Summer Unit; Summer Jayden Releasing this Week

So far, all of the limited summer units we’ve gotten in War of the Visions have been female characters. However, it’s been a long time coming, and Gumi has finally announced that we’ll be getting our very first summer male unit this week, and it’s Jayden Rundall himself.

Here’s a brief preview of Jayden (Summer)’s kit:

Beachside Blastorama: Deals Dmg (L) to targets within range based on caster’s MAG stat and chance of inflicting Slow for three turns.

Deals Dmg (L) to targets within range based on caster’s MAG stat and chance of inflicting Slow for three turns. Splash Shower: Significantly lowers reaction ability activation rate of targets within range, then deals Dmg (M) based on caster’s MAG stat.

Significantly lowers reaction ability activation rate of targets within range, then deals Dmg (M) based on caster’s MAG stat. Sun’s Out, Guns Out!: Raises AGI of allies within area around self for three turns and bestows AP Auto-Restore (S) on self for three turns.

Jayden (Summer) will be a 100-cost, Wind-based unit, with Beachside Stag as his main job, and Arithmetician and Scholar as his sub-jobs.

He’ll also be getting a UR Vision Card with the following abilities:

Party Abilities (Wind-type units): Missile Attack Res Piercing Rate Up/Slash Attack Res Up/AP Acquisition Up

Missile Attack Res Piercing Rate Up/Slash Attack Res Up/AP Acquisition Up Limited Bestowed Effect (Wind-type units): MAG Up/Missile Attack Res Up

MAG Up/Missile Attack Res Up Limited Bestowed Effect (Summer Jayden only): Missile Attack Up/Area Attack Res Up

At the time of writing, the Tomb Raider collaboration event is still underway, but players have less than two weeks to nab Lara Croft before she’s gone from the game again. War of the Visions is now available on mobile devices.

Related Posts