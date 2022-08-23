News
Valorant Patch 5.04 Notes Reveal Deeper Crosshair Customization as Primary Focus
Just a small Valorant update for Patch 5.04.
After such a major content drop as was seen back in June for the launch of Valorant’s Episode 5, it’s perhaps no surprise that the follow-up isn’t quite as robust. Act 2 brings with it only a minor update which is focused on better crosshair customization and a single bug fix for Yoru’s teleport. Here’s the full overview:
GAME SYSTEM
We’ve added a few quality of life improvements to crosshairs and are excited to share them with you!
- Added the ability to select a custom crosshair color.
- Go to Settings >> Crosshair >> Primary, Aim Down Sights, or Sniper Scope
- On the drop down menu for color, select Custom and input the Hex Code (6-digit RGB) value of desired color
- If a non-Hex code is entered, crosshair will revert to the previous color.
- Added the ability to independently tune horizontal and vertical crosshair lines.
- Go to Settings >> Crosshair >> Primary or Aim Down Sights >> Inner/Outer Length
- Disabling the middle “chain” icon enables independent tuning.
- Added the ability to copy spectating player’s crosshair settings
- When spectating another player, type “/crosshair copy” or “/cc” to import the crosshair of the player you are spectating and save it as a new crosshair profile
- Increased the number of crosshair profiles available from 10 to 15
BUGS
- Fixed a bug where Yoru’s Gatecrash would sometimes leave floor markers in incorrect locations
Elsewhere in Episode 5, Act 2, there’s a brand new battle pass to dive into, which is soon to be revealed in full but received a hype trailer earlier today you can watch here.
