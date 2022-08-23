Valorant Patch 5.04 Notes Reveal Deeper Crosshair Customization as Primary Focus

After such a major content drop as was seen back in June for the launch of Valorant’s Episode 5, it’s perhaps no surprise that the follow-up isn’t quite as robust. Act 2 brings with it only a minor update which is focused on better crosshair customization and a single bug fix for Yoru’s teleport. Here’s the full overview:

GAME SYSTEM

We’ve added a few quality of life improvements to crosshairs and are excited to share them with you!

Added the ability to select a custom crosshair color. Go to Settings >> Crosshair >> Primary, Aim Down Sights, or Sniper Scope On the drop down menu for color, select Custom and input the Hex Code (6-digit RGB) value of desired color If a non-Hex code is entered, crosshair will revert to the previous color.

Added the ability to independently tune horizontal and vertical crosshair lines. Go to Settings >> Crosshair >> Primary or Aim Down Sights >> Inner/Outer Length Disabling the middle “chain” icon enables independent tuning. Left slider is for horizontal line and the right slider is for the vertical line.

Added the ability to copy spectating player’s crosshair settings When spectating another player, type “/crosshair copy” or “/cc” to import the crosshair of the player you are spectating and save it as a new crosshair profile

Increased the number of crosshair profiles available from 10 to 15

BUGS

Fixed a bug where Yoru’s Gatecrash would sometimes leave floor markers in incorrect locations

Elsewhere in Episode 5, Act 2, there’s a brand new battle pass to dive into, which is soon to be revealed in full but received a hype trailer earlier today you can watch here.