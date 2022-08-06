Dark Fantasy 2.5D Fighting Game Umbral Core Introduces Gameplay & Features in New Video

During the celebrations for EVO 2022, the development team at A Few Rounds Games revealed a new video of its fighting game Umbral Core.

The game is a dark fantasy 2.5D fighting game created by a new indie team and looks very promising.

It’s coming for “PC and PlayStation” at some point in the future and the developers plan to further finance development with a Kickstarter campaign later this year.

It features rollback netcode and uncapped frame rate (only for visuals, the game logic is capped at 60 FPS).

More features like online training, in-game frame data, visible hitboxes, preferences for combat stance, online input delay, and more.

The game has a 4-button layout activating light, medium, heavy, and unique attacks. You can either have manual combos or auto-combos.

There are two gauges. One is “Power” which is your main resources, that can be used for different things depending on how many bars you use.

The other gauge is Fury and Control, that lets you go offensive or defensive.

You can watch the trailer below.

In other EVO news, yesterday Capcom revealed two more announcers for Street Fighter 6’s real-time commentary feature.