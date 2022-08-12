THQ Nordic Teases an Unnamed South Park Game Is in Development

Today, THQ Nordic had their Digital Showcase, in which they showed off a lot of exciting new content that is to come. The event featured plenty of updates and reveals, but none were more interesting than the unnamed South Park game that is apparently coming soon.

The announcement came at the end of the showcase in a rather unique way. Instead of providing a teaser trailer, the following line of text is shown: “As of today, THQ Nordic (HandyGames not included) has 43 games in development thereof 26 still unannounced AFTER this showcase.”

Right after this, the infamous Randy Marsh can be heard saying, “oh it’s coming,” with a South Park Studios logo following shortly thereafter. After the logo, the previous message is shown again, but has the 26 scratched out and replaced with a 25.

Not very much is known about the game, including whether it’ll have to do with the previous two most recent South Park titles, South Park: The Stick of Truth and South Park: The Fractured but Whole. When we have more information, we’ll be sure to let you know.

In the meantime, you can check out the brief announcement timestamped below, alongside the rest of the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase.

