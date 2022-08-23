These Saints Row Glitches, Bugs, & Errors Give Off Major Cyberpunk Vibes

If you’ve been paying attention to the reviews for the Saints Row reboot, you’ve likely seen that a lot of people are having a pretty rough time when it comes to glitches, bugs, and errors. And while we were one of the lucky ones that were able to avoid any major issues with our review, some of the ones that have been posted to social media so far are pretty insane.

To help you get a better idea of what some of the early adopters of the new Saints Row are dealing with, we’ve put together a compilation of some of the craziest and most comical glitches, bugs, and errors that have been encountered so far.

New Saints Row Looking Great pic.twitter.com/mlY7V38qsw — Emerald (@TheEmeraldStar) August 22, 2022

Here is my Saints Row review pic.twitter.com/mGvQyMrASb — Chris Schilling (@schillingc) August 22, 2022

Now that the game is out I can finally share this ridiculous clip where I found out that you can't steal a bus in Saints Row. No matter how hard you try. And I tried lol. 😅 pic.twitter.com/SLfoJpZgTY — 🇺🇦 Morgan Shaver 🔜 PAX West (@Author_MShaver) August 22, 2022

100+ Bugs join the Saints Row SEA of Red Flags. This dated, janky, soulless, mess asks $60 for cancelled CW show writing, CHEAP VA, Royalty Free Music, & Boneheaded Bullet-Sponge A.I. – #SaintsRow Devs : "We are not backing down". on this Husk?? lol 1/2 pic.twitter.com/l875W4TxnF — Cyael (@Cyael) August 22, 2022

What’s going on with Saints Row pic.twitter.com/q9lFr7VY1i — vivi 🍀💗 (@VivichanIF) August 22, 2022

Been playing the NEW Saints Row game for over 6 hours now, So far it's pretty fun and gorgeous. Also ran into my first "bug" in the game lol 😆🤣 #SaintsRow pic.twitter.com/bEXyyloxVR — Mrtez300 A.K.A Durag Crew Leader (@Mrtez300) August 23, 2022

Saints Row (2022) is available now, so if you want to check out all of the glitches the game has to offer yourself, you can do so on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Xbox One, and PS4. We’ve got plenty of coverage for the game if you do, including lots of helpful guides, tips, and tricks.

