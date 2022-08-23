These Saints Row Glitches, Bugs, & Errors Give Off Major Cyberpunk Vibes
Saints Row has a lot of Glitches, Bugs, and Errors, oh my!
If you’ve been paying attention to the reviews for the Saints Row reboot, you’ve likely seen that a lot of people are having a pretty rough time when it comes to glitches, bugs, and errors. And while we were one of the lucky ones that were able to avoid any major issues with our review, some of the ones that have been posted to social media so far are pretty insane.
To help you get a better idea of what some of the early adopters of the new Saints Row are dealing with, we’ve put together a compilation of some of the craziest and most comical glitches, bugs, and errors that have been encountered so far.
Saints Row (2022) is available now, so if you want to check out all of the glitches the game has to offer yourself, you can do so on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Xbox One, and PS4. We’ve got plenty of coverage for the game if you do, including lots of helpful guides, tips, and tricks.
If you’re still looking for some more content to make you laugh, be sure to check out all of the other meme posts we have on the site. That includes everything from the most recent gaming meme post to our weekly anime ones as well. We’ve even got some great memes making fun of the Mario movie casting.
