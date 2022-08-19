Full Game List for Genesis Mini 2 Announced by Sega

Sega announced the full list of games that will ship with the upcoming Genesis Mini 2 including some bonus treats.

The mini console, which will come to the North American market, will come with plenty of games out of the box. If you manage to get a unit, you’ll be able to enjoy a whopping 60 titles.

We could say that some aren't very surprising, but some are definitely more intriguing.

You can find the full list below. Do keep in mind that where it says “Cartridge” it doesn’t mean that the game will be on physical format, as they’re all included digitally within the console. It simply indicates their original format as opposed to titles that were originally for Sega CD.

Definitely interesting is the list of bonus games, which includes ports of games that were not available on the Genesis, and games that were never launched before, Devi & Pii and Star Mobile

Devi & Pii was developed by head of Sonic Team Takashi Iizuka in 1993, before Sonic 3. He designed the game, characters, and sprites.

Star Mobile was developed by Mindware in 1992 and actually completed at the time,but it never hit the shelves.

Title Type After Burner II Cartridge Alien Soldier Cartridge Atomic Runner Cartridge Bonanza Bros. Cartridge ClayFighter Cartridge Crusader of Centy Cartridge Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf Cartridge Earthworm Jim 2 Cartridge Elemental Master Cartridge Fatal Fury 2 Cartridge Gain Ground Cartridge Golden Axe II Cartridge Granada Cartridge Hellfire Cartridge Herzog Zwei Cartridge Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar Cartridge Midnight Resistance Cartridge OutRun Cartridge OutRunners Cartridge Phantasy Star II Cartridge Populous Cartridge RAINBOW ISLANDS -EXTRA- Cartridge Ranger-X Cartridge Ristar Cartridge ROLLING THUNDER 2 Cartridge Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi Cartridge Shining Force II Cartridge Shining in the Darkness Cartridge Sonic 3D Blast Cartridge SPLATTERHOUSE 2 Cartridge Streets of Rage 3 Cartridge Super Hang-On Cartridge SUPER STREET FIGHTER II THE NEW CHALLENGERS Cartridge The Ooze Cartridge The Revenge of Shinobi Cartridge ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron Cartridge Truxton Cartridge VectorMan 2 Cartridge Viewpoint Cartridge Virtua Racing Cartridge Warsong Cartridge Ecco the Dolphin (CD Ver.) SEGA CD Ecco: The Tides of Time (CD Ver.) SEGA CD Final Fight CD SEGA CD Mansion of Hidden Souls SEGA CD NIGHT STRIKER SEGA CD Night Trap SEGA CD Robo Aleste SEGA CD Sewer Shark SEGA CD Shining Force CD SEGA CD SILPHEED SEGA CD Sonic The Hedgehog CD SEGA CD THE NINJAWARRIORS SEGA CD

BONUS GAMES

Title Type Devi & Pii Previously unreleased Fantasy Zone New Port Space Harrier II (+Space Harrier) New Ports Spatter New Port Star Mobile Previously unreleased Super Locomotive New Port VS Puyo Puyo Sun New Port

Below you can also take a look at a trailer showing the games off.

The Sega Genesis Mini 2 will release on the North American market on October 27.