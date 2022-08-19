Connect with us

Full Game List for Genesis Mini 2 Announced by Sega

Sega Genesis Mini 2
News

Full Game List for Genesis Mini 2 Announced by Sega

Sega announced the full list of games that will ship with the upcoming Genesis Mini 2 including some bonus treats.

Published on

Today Sega announced the full list of games that will ship with the upcoming Genesis Mini 2.

The mini console, which will come to the North American market, will come with plenty of games out of the box. If you manage to get a unit, you’ll be able to enjoy a whopping 60 titles.

We could say that some aren’t very surprising, but some are definitely more intriguing. You can find the full list below.

You can find the full list below. Do keep in mind that where it says “Cartridge” it doesn’t mean that the game will be on physical format, as they’re all included digitally within the console. It simply indicates their original format as opposed to titles that were originally for Sega CD.

Definitely interesting is the list of bonus games, which includes ports of games that were not available on the Genesis, and games that were never launched before, Devi & Pii and Star Mobile

Devi & Pii was developed by head of Sonic Team Takashi Iizuka in 1993, before Sonic 3. He designed the game, characters, and sprites.

Star Mobile was developed by Mindware in 1992 and actually completed at the time,but it never hit the shelves.

TitleType
After Burner IICartridge
Alien SoldierCartridge
Atomic RunnerCartridge
Bonanza Bros.Cartridge
ClayFighterCartridge
Crusader of CentyCartridge
Desert Strike: Return to the GulfCartridge
Earthworm Jim 2Cartridge
Elemental MasterCartridge
Fatal Fury 2Cartridge
Gain GroundCartridge
Golden Axe IICartridge
GranadaCartridge
HellfireCartridge
Herzog ZweiCartridge
Lightening Force: Quest for the DarkstarCartridge
Midnight ResistanceCartridge
OutRunCartridge
OutRunnersCartridge
Phantasy Star IICartridge
PopulousCartridge
RAINBOW ISLANDS -EXTRA-Cartridge
Ranger-XCartridge
RistarCartridge
ROLLING THUNDER 2Cartridge
Shadow Dancer: The Secret of ShinobiCartridge
Shining Force IICartridge
Shining in the DarknessCartridge
Sonic 3D BlastCartridge
SPLATTERHOUSE 2Cartridge
Streets of Rage 3Cartridge
Super Hang-OnCartridge
SUPER STREET FIGHTER II THE NEW CHALLENGERSCartridge
The OozeCartridge
The Revenge of ShinobiCartridge
ToeJam & Earl in Panic on FunkotronCartridge
TruxtonCartridge
VectorMan 2Cartridge
ViewpointCartridge
Virtua RacingCartridge
WarsongCartridge
Ecco the Dolphin (CD Ver.)SEGA CD
Ecco: The Tides of Time (CD Ver.)SEGA CD
Final Fight CDSEGA CD
Mansion of Hidden SoulsSEGA CD
NIGHT STRIKERSEGA CD
Night TrapSEGA CD
Robo AlesteSEGA CD
Sewer SharkSEGA CD
Shining Force CDSEGA CD
SILPHEEDSEGA CD
Sonic The Hedgehog CDSEGA CD
THE NINJAWARRIORSSEGA CD

BONUS GAMES

TitleType
Devi & PiiPreviously unreleased
Fantasy ZoneNew Port
Space Harrier II (+Space Harrier)New Ports
SpatterNew Port
Star MobilePreviously unreleased
Super LocomotiveNew Port
VS Puyo Puyo SunNew Port

Below you can also take a look at a trailer showing the games off.

The Sega Genesis Mini 2 will release on the North American market on October 27.

Comments
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , ,
To Top