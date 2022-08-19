Full Game List for Genesis Mini 2 Announced by Sega
Sega announced the full list of games that will ship with the upcoming Genesis Mini 2 including some bonus treats.
The mini console, which will come to the North American market, will come with plenty of games out of the box. If you manage to get a unit, you’ll be able to enjoy a whopping 60 titles.
We could say that some aren’t very surprising, but some are definitely more intriguing. You can find the full list below.
You can find the full list below. Do keep in mind that where it says “Cartridge” it doesn’t mean that the game will be on physical format, as they’re all included digitally within the console. It simply indicates their original format as opposed to titles that were originally for Sega CD.
Definitely interesting is the list of bonus games, which includes ports of games that were not available on the Genesis, and games that were never launched before, Devi & Pii and Star Mobile
Devi & Pii was developed by head of Sonic Team Takashi Iizuka in 1993, before Sonic 3. He designed the game, characters, and sprites.
Star Mobile was developed by Mindware in 1992 and actually completed at the time,but it never hit the shelves.
|Title
|Type
|After Burner II
|Cartridge
|Alien Soldier
|Cartridge
|Atomic Runner
|Cartridge
|Bonanza Bros.
|Cartridge
|ClayFighter
|Cartridge
|Crusader of Centy
|Cartridge
|Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf
|Cartridge
|Earthworm Jim 2
|Cartridge
|Elemental Master
|Cartridge
|Fatal Fury 2
|Cartridge
|Gain Ground
|Cartridge
|Golden Axe II
|Cartridge
|Granada
|Cartridge
|Hellfire
|Cartridge
|Herzog Zwei
|Cartridge
|Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar
|Cartridge
|Midnight Resistance
|Cartridge
|OutRun
|Cartridge
|OutRunners
|Cartridge
|Phantasy Star II
|Cartridge
|Populous
|Cartridge
|RAINBOW ISLANDS -EXTRA-
|Cartridge
|Ranger-X
|Cartridge
|Ristar
|Cartridge
|ROLLING THUNDER 2
|Cartridge
|Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi
|Cartridge
|Shining Force II
|Cartridge
|Shining in the Darkness
|Cartridge
|Sonic 3D Blast
|Cartridge
|SPLATTERHOUSE 2
|Cartridge
|Streets of Rage 3
|Cartridge
|Super Hang-On
|Cartridge
|SUPER STREET FIGHTER II THE NEW CHALLENGERS
|Cartridge
|The Ooze
|Cartridge
|The Revenge of Shinobi
|Cartridge
|ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron
|Cartridge
|Truxton
|Cartridge
|VectorMan 2
|Cartridge
|Viewpoint
|Cartridge
|Virtua Racing
|Cartridge
|Warsong
|Cartridge
|Ecco the Dolphin (CD Ver.)
|SEGA CD
|Ecco: The Tides of Time (CD Ver.)
|SEGA CD
|Final Fight CD
|SEGA CD
|Mansion of Hidden Souls
|SEGA CD
|NIGHT STRIKER
|SEGA CD
|Night Trap
|SEGA CD
|Robo Aleste
|SEGA CD
|Sewer Shark
|SEGA CD
|Shining Force CD
|SEGA CD
|SILPHEED
|SEGA CD
|Sonic The Hedgehog CD
|SEGA CD
|THE NINJAWARRIORS
|SEGA CD
BONUS GAMES
|Title
|Type
|Devi & Pii
|Previously unreleased
|Fantasy Zone
|New Port
|Space Harrier II (+Space Harrier)
|New Ports
|Spatter
|New Port
|Star Mobile
|Previously unreleased
|Super Locomotive
|New Port
|VS Puyo Puyo Sun
|New Port
Below you can also take a look at a trailer showing the games off.
The Sega Genesis Mini 2 will release on the North American market on October 27.