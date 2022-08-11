Rainbow Six Siege Teases New Season & Operator In New Trailer

Image Source: Ubisoft vis Twinfinite

A new teaser trailer has dropped given fans insight on the mindset of the newest Operator in Year 7 Season 3 of Rainbow Six Siege.

Ahead of the upcoming launch of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege’s newest season, Ubisoft has released a new teaser trailer giving fans a sneak peek into the newest operator.

The trailer gives a cinematic overhead view of the equipment from various members of Nighthaven squad such a Ace and Aruni, while the founder of Nighthaven, Jaimini Kalimohan “Kali” Shah, narrates how successful the organization has become since separating from Team Rainbow. The trailer ends with a cinematic shot of what could be the equipment of the newest operator who hails from Singapore and is most likely a member of Nighthaven.

On Aug. 21, Ubisoft will be holding a full reveal panel as to what players can expect from the upcoming Year 7 Season 3 of Rainbow Six Siege.

Rainbow Six Siege has seen massive success since’s launch back in 2015. Ubisoft has consistently updated the game and put out content with the next season set to be the game’s twenty-sixth update that will also feature changes to operators and a new map set to join the competitive pool per a blog post shared by Ubisoft last month.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is currently available for PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. While waiting for the next season reveal, be sure to check out what the current season contains, and be sure to check back with us as we’ll be bringing plenty of coverage when more information is available for the next season.

