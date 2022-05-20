Rainbow Six Siege Operation Vector Glare Gets Cinematic Trailer Revealing New Operator “Sens”

Today Ubisoft started the reveal train for the next operation coming to Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, Vector Glare.

We start with taking a look at the new operator, Néon “Sens” Ngoma Mutombo, who is an attacker.

You can meet her in the cinematic trailer below.

We also get an official introduction.

“I had heard of specialist Néon “Sens” Ngoma Mutombo and their tactics. I accompanied Twitch in Belgium to recruit them, and we have been training side by side since. They are eager to prepare for the upcoming Operation, and I look forward to seeing their skills applied to a real situation. Having put it to practice in training sessions, I can say with confidence that the R.O.U. Projector System will be a strategic marvel that can be leveraged by the whole team with good communication. Denying lines of sight works in almost every situation. It forces all enemies to reconsider their tactics and their positioning. Sens’ loadout makes them a one-person army, as they can bring any of their weapons and still be ready for any eventuality. The new POF-9 assault rifle is incredibly reliable, so I understand why it might be their weapon of choice. The 417 marksman rifle is a powerful option. The SDP 9mm is a solid secondary weapon, but I saw how quickly they took to the Gonne-6. A tool like that is essential for versatility. Of course, Wolfguard is a new chapter, and Sens will help us determine how we can work together to make the world a safer place. We think very similarly in how a soldier’s prowess is not measured in lives taken. For me, it’s protecting my people. For Sens, it’s reducing all casualties by taking control of the battlefield. Since I’ll be going on this mission with Sens and Lion, the three of us took the time to get familiar with each other’s combat capabilities. I wasn’t worried about Lion. I was pleased to learn that Sens is a natural at teamwork. They excel at setting up tactical opportunities for the rest of us, but also at capitalizing on our actions. I encourage you to overlook what can come off as an easy-going attitude. Sens is spirited and takes things as they come, but they always give a task the appropriate consideration and energy. Sens is operation-ready, and I’m certain the next report will confirm that they are an impressive asset.”

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is currently available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5.

If you want to read more, you can take a look at the roadmap for the year.