Quantic Dream & Parallel Studio Announce Under the Waves for PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC

Today, during the celebrations of Gamescom’s Opening Night Live, Quantic Dream and developer Parallel Studio revealed a brand new game, Under the Waves,

The game prompts players to explore the sea in a “poetic underwater adventure about the engulfing power of grief.”

We play as Stan, a veteran diver who has to face isolation deep underwater and starts experiencing strange events.

Interestingly, Parallel Studio was able to use Quantic Dream’s own tools including motion capture, voice recording, animation, and more to develop Under the Waves.

You can watch the trailer below, alongside a set of official features.

A surreal voyage under the waves – Live a poetic underwater adventure about a man trying to overcome his traumatic past and save his own life, both literally and figuratively. Will Stan ever reach the surface again?

Explore the depths of the sea – Pilot your submarine over the abyss and swim your way through caves, wrecks, and submerged plants in search of backstory pieces, salvageable waste, collectibles, and more. Craft equipment to help Stan explore further.

Witness the beauty of the ocean – Dive through gorgeous underwater environments, from unfathomable depths to retro-futuristic facilities, immersed in a contemplative ambiance brought to life by an atmospheric soundtrack.

A unique setting full of mysteries – Discover an alternate reality of the year 1979 where retro, science-fiction, and fantasy flow together in beautifully-rendered graphics.

Under the Waves released in 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.