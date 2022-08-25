Take a Better Look at the Pokemon Mini and its Many Pikachu-tastic Features

During Gamescom One Night Live, Mini and Pokemon revealed the collaboration on the Mini Aceman electric concept car, and if you want to take a better look, you have come to the right place.

The car is visible on the show floor in hall 5 at Gamescom, and it certainly looks spiffy, both in its rotating display and in the one designed to look like a toy car.

It comes with many gamining-friendly features, like a front beamer that you can use to project a game on a wall and a rack that you can sit on to play games wit your friends.

A Pokemon Mode OLED display on the dashboard keeps your friend Pikachu close, and the dashboard itself is a detachable boom box.

Accessories include a “plug-and-play” middle console that lets you dock your gaming gear.

Whether you find the car itself cool or not, this certainly proves that gamers are definitely a desirable target demographic for pretty much all kinds of companies nowadays.

For those who want a better look at the car itself, we filmed an extensive video which you can see below. You can also find an extensive (and large, at least in size) feature list.

