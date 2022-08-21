New TCG Card Sets for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Revealed

This is the new standard for the Pokemon Trading Card Game, featuring cards from Scarlet and Violet and the return of Ex cards.

During today’s Pokemon World Championships closing ceremony, the new card set for the Pokemon Trading Card game was revealed, and this time it’s based on the upcoming games Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

This set marks the return of the Pokemon-ex cards, which date back to the Ruby and Sapphire card era. Additionally, the ex cards are more powerful than typical cards with lower energy costs.

The trailer that introduced the Scarlet and Violet TCG set began with the reveal of the ex cards for Koraidon and Miraidon, the two box legendaries in the upcoming games. We also got a sneak peek at the card designs for other popular Pokemon, such as Mimikyu, Lucario, and Magnezone.

So far, there aren’t many more details available about this new set, such as if Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Terastal gimmick will be present in any of the cards. We’ll have to wait to find out more information.

This card set will be the new standard for TCG play, coming in 2023.

You can watch the trailer that reveals the new Trading Card Game set below.

If you want to break into the Pokemon Trading Card Game, check out the top TCG standard format budget decks that are currently available.

For more Pokemon Scarlet and Violet news, you can check out what was just announced for the games during the World Championships closing ceremony, which includes the reveal of a new species and competitive battle moves.

Related Posts