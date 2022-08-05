New Chainsaw Man Anime Trailers Bring Story, Voice Acting & Blood

Two new trailers for Chainsaw Man have dropped, and they offer plenty of new elements for fans to dig into despite their short length.

Released via the MAPPA and Crunchyroll YouTube channels on Aug. 5, the trailers act as quick overviews of the anime’s story and action. MAPPA’s offers the full preview of the series, while Crunchyroll’s trailer acts more as a condensed teaser version of the trailer. Likewise, the voices of several key characters are shown for the the first time, and new bits of animation are overlaid with the voice bites for good measure.

The MAPPA trailer starts with the high ranking Public Safety Devil Hunter Makima offering input on main character Denji’s power to manifest the Chainsaw Devil. She notes how it makes him special even among the Public Safety Devil Hunters. Her subordinate Aki, meanwhile, threatens Denji with death if he doesn’t cooperate with the organization and sides with the Devils, while Power the Blood Devil simply exclaims that it’s “Fight Time.” Then there’s Denji, who threatens to kill someone if they get in his way.

All of this is overlaid over action scenes from the upcoming series. Everything flows with an exceptional amount of Sakuga, and there’s a metric boatload of blood, gore and violence that gives the whole runtime a sense of spectacle.

Both trailers can be viewed down below.

The new trailers coincide with the recent Chainsaw Man livestream event held by MAPPA. During the event, several key Japanese voice actors and staff were officially unveiled. All of the revealed staff and voice actors are listed down below, courtesy of a press release from Crunchyroll.

Chainsaw Man Japanese Voice Cast

Kikunosuke Toya as Denji

as Denji Tomori Kusunoki (Natsume in Deca-Dence) as Makima

(Natsume in Deca-Dence) as Makima Shogo Sakata (Karin Sasaki in Fire Force) as Aki Hayakawa

(Karin Sasaki in Fire Force) as Aki Hayakawa Fairouz Ai (Jolyne Kujo in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean) as Power

Chainsaw Man Staff

Director : Ryu Nakayama (JUJUTSU KAISEN Episode 19 Director)

: Ryu Nakayama (JUJUTSU KAISEN Episode 19 Director) Assistant Director : Masato Nakazono (JUJUTSU KAISEN; SSSS.Gridman)

: Masato Nakazono (JUJUTSU KAISEN; SSSS.Gridman) Screenplay : Hiroshi Seko (Mob Psycho 100; JUJUTSU KAISEN)

: Hiroshi Seko (Mob Psycho 100; JUJUTSU KAISEN) Background Art Director : Yusuke Takeda (Vinland Saga; JUJUTSU KAISEN)

: Yusuke Takeda (Vinland Saga; JUJUTSU KAISEN) Character Design : Kazutaka Sugiyama (Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation)

: Kazutaka Sugiyama (Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation) Devil Design : Kiyotaka Oshiyama (Flip Flappers; Space Dandy)

: Kiyotaka Oshiyama (Flip Flappers; Space Dandy) Action Director : Tatsuya Yoshihara (Black Clover; Yatterman Night)

: Tatsuya Yoshihara (Black Clover; Yatterman Night) Music: Kensuke Ushio (A Silent Voice; Devilman Crybaby)

Crunchyroll has also confirmed that more info will be revealed at the Crunchyroll Expo held from Aug. 5 through Aug. 7.

The Chainsaw Man anime is set to release on Crunchyroll starting in October. For more on the series, check out the related articles down below.

