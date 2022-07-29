Chainsaw Man Anime Gets New Key Visual; New PV & Info Drops Next Week

The Chainsaw Man Anime has received a new key visual, and it’s paired with some good news for those eagerly awaiting new snippets of content.

In a post to the series’ official website, a new key visual was revealed as the backdrop for the site. Though it doesn’t show much aside from Denji in his Chainsaw Man transformation, it does feature an impressive amount of detail and a landscape littered with chunks of concrete and other debris. There’s also a hefty amount of blood and guts for good measure, with a decent amount of the stuff dripping down from the sky in healthy globules.

The full image can be viewed down below, or via the official website’s homepage.

Image Credit: MAPPA

Alongside this reveal came some important updates and information via the anime’s official Twitter. In the latest post, it was stated that a new preview for the series would be streamed via a live broadcast on Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. Japan Standard Time. Additionally, there will also be an unveiling of the show’s cast, though it hasn’t been revealed if it will be the full cast or select members. The broadcast will be streamed digitally through MAPPA’s YouTube channel.

Created by Tatsuki Fujimoto, Chainsaw Man is a Shonen series that began publication in Shonen Jump in 2018. It follows the exploits of Denji, a young man whose heart is replaced with the Chainsaw Devil following his death at the hands of another devil. This allows him to transform into the being known as Chainsaw Man, granting him the ability to produce chainsaws from his body and do battle with hellish creatures that threaten humanity.

The manga is currently ongoing, and can be read legally through Viz Media’s Shonen Jump app.

The Chainsaw Man anime is set for release later this year on Crunchyroll. For more on all things anime, check out any of the related articles down below.

