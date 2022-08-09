Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Reveals the Content of Free Title Update 1 Coming Tomorrow

Image source: Capcom

Today Capcom announced new content coming to Monster Hunter Rise Runbreak.

The livestream was helmed by producer Ryozo Tsujimoto and director Yoshitake Suzuki.

First of all, we take a look at the Free Title Update 1. It’ll come tomorrow, August 10 with new afflicted monsters, weekly event quests (starting on August 18), five-star anomaly quests, anomaly investigations, and more.

The monsters will be Seething Bazelgeuse, Silver Rathalos, Gold Rathian, and Lucent Nargacuga.

Below you can check out a roadmap including free title update 2 and free title update 3 in late September and in the winter. It appears that updates will continue in 2023.

September’s update will include rare species monsters, subspecies monsters, and powered-up monsters.

In the winter we’ll get more powered-up monsters and special species monsters. Of course, the updates will include more, but there is no information about that just yet, just like we know nothing of what the further updates in 2023 will entail.

Unsurprisingly, Capcom is going to sell plenty of paid DLC, including Fiorayne’s layered armor and voice.

Here’s a look at the trailer for the update alongside the full livestream that provides a deeper look at all of the feature, content, and DLCs.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is currently available for Nintendo Switch and PC. You can learn more about it by reading our review.