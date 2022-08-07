Connect with us

Microsoft Flight Simulator de Havilland Vampire Released; Ibiza Airport Announced; Christchurch & Cuneo Get New Trailers

Microsoft Flight Simulator Vampire
News

Microsoft Flight Simulator de Havilland Vampire Released; Ibiza Airport Announced; Christchurch & Cuneo Get New Trailers

Today is Sunday, but the third-party industry for Microsoft Flight Simulator isn’t slowing down, delivering a new release and new reveals.
Today is Sunday, but the third-party add-on industry for Microsoft Flight Simulator isn’t slowing down, delivering a new release and new reveals.

We start with the launch of the de Havilland Vampire DH-100 by Swissmilsim.

You can purchase it on SimMarket for $24.04 plus applicable BAT and see a trailer below.

Next, iniSimulations announced Ibiza Airport (LEIB) in the Balearic Islands, Spain.

This relevant holiday destination will be released this month and you can check out a trailer below.

Another trailer comes from Saviart, which returns after some silence with a look at its Cuneo Levaldigi Airport (LIMZ) in Italy.

The airport was supposed to release on the official marketplace, but it has not appeared so far. On the other hand, it appears that this will release on Orbx Direct.

We also get a video from NZA Simulations, showing a good look at its upcoming Christchurch Airport (NZCH) in New Zealand.

The developers are currently finishing some of the programming and terminal interior work.

If you’d like to learn more about Microsoft Flight Simulator, you can check out our brand new interview with head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann about the 40th Anniversary Edition, the world update, and more.

If you'd like to learn more about Microsoft Flight Simulator, you can check out our brand new interview with head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann about the 40th Anniversary Edition, the world update, and more.

We also recently published a review of the Thrustmaster TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition, which is a great controller for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S. A free 40th Anniversary Edition with plenty of goodies has recently been announced.

