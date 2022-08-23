Homeworld 3 Reveals New Gameplay & Details With New Trailer

Gearbox Software and Blackbird Interactive revealed a new trailer of the upcoming space battle RTS Homeworld 3.

Besides showing a lot of new gameplay, we learn more details about Homeworld 3, which is coming for PC in the first half of 2023.

The battles will happen in bigger environments that will challenge players with new mechanics.

For instance, now you’ll be able to engage in cover-based tactics, massive strategic terrain, and environmental obstacles.

You can watch the trailer below.

Below you can read an official description of the story.

“Homeworld 3’s campaign explores an all-new story in the Homeworld series that takes place long after the golden age of galactic trade and exploration was unlocked by Karan S’Jet upon the discovery of an ancient hyperspace gate network. A new threat to the galaxy known as The Anomaly has started to spread its darkness and has begun to swallow gates and planets alike. Now Imogen S’Jet, Karan’s successor, is the only one who holds the key to solving the mystery threatening the galaxy’s future. In addition to the campaign, Homeworld 3 also features a robust multiplayer experience as well as the new cooperative roguelike mode which fuses Homeworld’s strategic gameplay with roguelike challenge and progression.”

We also get a comment from Rob Cunningham, CEO of Blackbird Interactive and original art director on Homeworld and Homeworld 2.