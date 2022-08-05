GTA Online Player Finds Plenty of Outfits That Have Hidden Perks

In GTA Online, sometimes you’ve just got to go substance over style, especially if you want to survive some of the more daunting missions (or enemy players) that the game has to offer. Thankfully, it seems there are actually outfits in the game that give you specific, hidden perks that can help you out with some of those missions.

According to Reddit user Ronnymalony1, there’s a handful of different outfits in GTA Online that grant the wearer some dope hidden perks. They detailed these in a post to the subreddit, which you can see linked here.

All Outfit Perks in GTA Online

Those outfits and perks include:

Biker Suit: Health boost is given during heists, though the user is slowed down

Health boost is given during heists, though the user is slowed down Heavy Outfit: Usually fatal crashes will only take 5% of user health

Usually fatal crashes will only take 5% of user health Pilot Helmet: Gives a real-time display on altitude and airspeed while in first person

Gives a real-time display on altitude and airspeed while in first person Scuba Suit: Gives a flashlight and unlimited air while underwater

For now, those are the only four that have been found, but there are surely some more neat and helpful hidden outfit perks that players will find in GTA Online. If you’ve seen any for yourself, be sure to let us know in the comments below.

GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

