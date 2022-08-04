GTA Online Update Introduces Benefactor SM722, Luxury Autos Showrooms, & More

GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises is in full swing, and Rockstar Games wants fans to know it. This week, they’ve added a ton of new updates, including the ability to enter Simeon Yetarian’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom to view, test drive, and purchase vehicles straight off the showroom floor.

Alongside this, players will also be able to purchase the Benefactor SM722, one of the hottest new cars in the game. You can check out the rest of the other bonuses, discounts, and rewards being added this week right down below.

Triple GTA$ and RP on The Vespucci Job (Remix)

on The Vespucci Job (Remix) GTA$200K bonus for completing any Bunker Ammu-Nation Contract or Bunker Research Mission

for completing any Bunker Ammu-Nation Contract or Bunker Research Mission The Avon Robot and Armored Target will drop twice the usual research data for completing Bunker Research Missions

for completing Bunker Research Missions Free White Beat Off Earphones for completing any Gunrunning, Nightclub Warehouse, MC, or Special Cargo Sell Missions

for completing any Gunrunning, Nightclub Warehouse, MC, or Special Cargo Sell Missions Returning Modes: Air Force Zero, Keep the Pace, Juggernaut and Stockpile Returnare back this week

Air Force Zero, Keep the Pace, Juggernaut and Stockpile Returnare back this week On Display to test and purchase at the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom: The Benefactor Dubsta with a Trim new to GTA Online, Cheval Picador in a Matte Light Gray paint job and Pinstripes livery, Albany Hermes in Classic Blue with a Blue Flames livery, Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire in Pearlescent Garnet Red wrapped with a Too Much Free Time livery, and a Classic Harbor Blue Maibatsu Penumbra FF in the Sakura Tree Livery

The Benefactor Dubsta with a Trim new to GTA Online, Cheval Picador in a Matte Light Gray paint job and Pinstripes livery, Albany Hermes in Classic Blue with a Blue Flames livery, Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire in Pearlescent Garnet Red wrapped with a Too Much Free Time livery, and a Classic Harbor Blue Maibatsu Penumbra FF in the Sakura Tree Livery On Display to purchase at the Luxury Autos Showroom: The Grotti Itali GTO and a Metallic Ice White Obey Omnis e-GT

The Grotti Itali GTO and a Metallic Ice White Obey Omnis e-GT Lucky Wheel Top Prize: The Enus Stafford

The Enus Stafford LS Car Meet Prize Ride: placing in the Top 3 in the Pursuit Series 3 days in a row will earn players the Truffade Adder super car

placing in the Top 3 in the Pursuit Series 3 days in a row will earn players the Truffade Adder super car Test Rides: Maxwell Asbo, Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic, and BF Weevil

Maxwell Asbo, Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic, and BF Weevil On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S: Hao’s Premium Test Ride: The Shitzu Hakuchou Drag This week’s Hao’s Special Works Time Trial is a sprint between Sandy Shores and La Puerta

50% off all Utility Vests and Tops

Vehicle Discounts: 40% off the Lampadati Novak, Albany Hermes, Jobuil Hauler Custom, and Pegassi Torero, 35% off the Lampadati Viseris, Ocelot XA-21, Declasse Weaponized Tampa, Bravado Half-track, and Maibatsu Penumbra FF

40% off the Lampadati Novak, Albany Hermes, Jobuil Hauler Custom, and Pegassi Torero, 35% off the Lampadati Viseris, Ocelot XA-21, Declasse Weaponized Tampa, Bravado Half-track, and Maibatsu Penumbra FF This Month’s Ongoing GTA+ Benefits : Free Lampadati Corsita from Legendary Motorsport, Executive Office Upgrades, 50% Bonus GTA$ and RP on Operation Paper Trail, free clothing and accessories, plus additional Member Bonuses

: Free Lampadati Corsita from Legendary Motorsport, Executive Office Upgrades, 50% Bonus GTA$ and RP on Operation Paper Trail, free clothing and accessories, plus additional Member Bonuses Prime Gaming Bonuses: GTA Online players who successfully connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming will get GTA$125K just for playing anytime this week

GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Still looking for more amazing GTA Online-related content? Then check out our official interview with Franklin Clinton’s voice actor, Shawn Fonteno. In this exclusive conversation, the actor talks about his work as Franklin, the character’s return to the game, and much more.

Related Posts