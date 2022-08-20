Gamescom Opening Night Live Teases World Premiere Looks at Several Games

Gamescom is about to begin in Cologne, Germany, and Opening Night Live will bring a bunch of world premiere looks at previously-announced games.

A list was delivered via press release, and you can check it out below.

Sonic Frontiers

Hogwarts Legacy

the Callisto Protocol

High on Life

Return to Monkey Island

Lies of P

Genshin Impact

The Outlast Trials

Gotham Knights

Honkai Star Rail

Goat Simulator 3

The Expanse: the Telltale Series

This is just part of what we can expect, as the press release mentions “many more to be announced.”

Opening Night Live, presented by The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley, will air on Tuesday, March 23 at 8:00 pm CEST / 7:00 pm BST / 2:00 pm EDT / 11:00 am PDT, and you can find the embed below, alongside a trailer.

With the return of Gamescom in person, Twinfinite will hit the show floor once more ready to bring you all the relevant news, previews, and interviews, so stay tuned, because we’ll have a lot to share over the next week and beyond.