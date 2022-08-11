FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Trailer Showcases Chemistry System Changes, Adds FUT Moments, & More

Today, EA Sports showed off some new footage of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, detailing all the changes that are coming, including some pretty serious overhauls to chemistry, as well as the addition of cross-play. As with a lot of the other trailers we’ve seen for the game so far, FUT will also be getting plenty of quality of life tweaks and updates, especially when it comes to customizing your stadiums.

For a more in depth look at what you can expect, take a peak at the trailer for yourself, as well as a bulleted breakdown of what it entails, right down below.

FUT Moments – FUT is being entirely overhauled this year, as it’ll be a single-player experience that is more focused on fun and fast, bite-sized scenarios with a ton of variety and unique challenges.

– FUT is being entirely overhauled this year, as it’ll be a single-player experience that is more focused on fun and fast, bite-sized scenarios with a ton of variety and unique challenges. Chemistry Redefined – Positioning is set to feel more authentic and intuitive when this year’s chemistry system, allowing players to experiment a lot more.

– Positioning is set to feel more authentic and intuitive when this year’s chemistry system, allowing players to experiment a lot more. Cross-Play – Battle head to head with friends and foes across consoles in the same generation; features one Global Transfer Market across all consoles.

– Battle head to head with friends and foes across consoles in the same generation; features one Global Transfer Market across all consoles. Customization – Stadiums have new roofs, animated pitch trophies, and a lot more.

– Stadiums have new roofs, animated pitch trophies, and a lot more. World Cup – The World Cup will be in FUT; more details coming later this year.

There’s sure to be other notable changes to Ultimate Team to come, so be sure to keep an eye out for updates. In the meantime, be sure to check out all of the other deep diver trailers we’ve got for the game down below, which include the Match Day Experience, Pro Clubs, and Gameplay deep dive trailers.

FIFA 23 is coming to PS5, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia on Sept. 30, 2022. Anyone interested in preordering FIFA 23 can do so by following this link.

Related Posts