13 Disney and Marvel Games Showcase Predictions We are Willing Into Existence

A few weeks ago, Disney announced that one of the showcases that will be present during D23 this year would be focused on video games, with the event being called the Disney and Marvel Games showcase. This particular showcase will take place on Sept. 9, 2022, the first day of the convention. While there have been some games announced to be appearing during the event, these are possibly not all that will be featured, but only time will tell on what will be making an appearance.

So without further ado, here are the 13 games that we are predicting as the most likely to appear during the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase. First, let’s start by talking about the games that have either been officially confirmed or teased as ones that will be showing up at the event.

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Image Source: Gameloft

The upcoming life-sim adventure game, Disney Dreamlight Valley, is confirmed to be showing up at the event though what precisely they plan on showing is a bit of a mystery. Early access for the game begins three days before the showcase, with the Dreamlight Valley announcing that characters from The Lion King and Toy Story will be coming in the first two updates. This means that an announcement of when we can expect this, and possibly even more characters, is conceivable.

Dreamlight Valley is shaping up to be an amazing adventure; thus, any more information on what we can expect for its future is exciting. Twinfinite has a review for the early access game, so feel free to click on this link if you’re interested in reading more about our thoughts on the Valley.

Disney Mirrorverse

Image Source: Kabam Games, Inc.

The showcase’s teaser hints that this few months-old mobile game will be shown off in some capacity, though to what extent is unknown. It’s very likely that we’ll see more guardians being announced for this free-to-play game, but what else Disney Mirrorverse could show is up in the air.

Disney Mirrorverse is actually a pretty fun game to play, especially if you have time to spend on it, and it’s always fun to see what the app’s reimagining of Disney characters looks like, so it should be fun to get some information at the showcase.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga DLC

Image Source: Traveler’s Tales

The latest entry into the Lego Star Wars series came out back in April; however, there are rumblings of more DLC that will be coming to the game. As for what a showcase on an already released complete game may offer, there is plenty of room for DLC, given that the game has primarily stuck to including the live-action adaptations of the characters and hasn’t included the latest Disney+ shows either.

Also, there have yet to be any new levels added Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which is certainly understandable with how the game already has an immense amount of them, but that doesn’t mean the developers can’t add them in the future. Whatever the case may be, there are some straightforward ways to proceed with Lego Star Wars, making for a lot of possibilities when it comes to what DLC’s Traveler’s Tales may announce at the showcase.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Image Source: Marvel Entertainment

Midnight Suns was supposed to release this October but was unfortunately delayed into sometime next year. Hopefully, at the showcase, we will see more about why this may have happened and that the game is still on track to be fantastic. While we do know that Midnight Suns will presumably be at the showcase, what precisely is going to be announced or shown about Midnight Suns is unclear. Though we may get more looks at the gameplay and characters, this would probably be much more general than what the game’s YouTube channel has already been doing. Let’s hope that we’ll at least get a better idea of when exactly we can expect Midnight Suns to be playable.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Image Source: Ubisoft

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora looks absolutely stunning; that is abundantly clear. The environments and the characters look fantastic, which already gives the game some exciting prospects. The only problem is that we do not know much about Frontiers of Pandora besides the fact that it’s an open-world adventure, a style of game that is already made in abundance.

We are looking forward to Frontiers of Pandora probably making an appearance at the showcase to prove that the game deserves to be anticipated and not just because of the brand. Due to the Avatar sequel releasing later this year, it’s likely that Frontiers of Pandora is looking to get people even more excited about the brand with this game, so hopefully, we can get that at the upcoming showcase.

Aliens: Dark Descent

Image Source: Focus Entertainment

Another game that we haven’t seen much of, Aliens: Dark Descent, is a top-down shooter taking place in the world of the popular sci-fi horror franchise. The Aliens brand has had a tough time in the video game space where very little of the vast collection of Aliens games has truly turned out well. Our anticipation for Dark Descent turning up at the event is mainly due to hoping that we get some idea on whether or not this game will be worth a purchase.

Let’s hope we’re getting a game that is as good as Alien: Isolation and not more akin to the plethora of not-so-good Alien adaptations. Whatever the case may be, due to the game being teased in the showcase’s teaser, we’re probably in store for some announcements on Aliens: Dark Descent.

Disney Speedstorm

Image Source: Gameloft

Now we are going to shift into the games that haven’t been confirmed or teased, but are instead one’s that we most certainly would love to see make an appearance.

Disney Speedstorm is a game that, unfortunately, hasn’t been getting too much buzz online, despite having released a beta over the summer. Speedstorm is an upcoming free-to-play racer that features many of people’s favorite Disney and Pixar characters.

There’s a ton of possibility here, and given that the game was said to be coming out in Summer 2022, which is almost over, we’ll potentially get an announcement on when we can expect the racer to come to both consoles and PC. Thanks to the beta, it seems that Speedstorm has the potential to be an entertaining racer, though this is something we’ll have to wait and see when the actual game releases.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Image Source: Lucasfilm Games

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was and continues to be a celebrated game within the Star Wars universe, so having a sequel makes perfect sense. Besides a short teaser, we have seen nothing of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which is supposed to be coming out next year already.

The Disney and Marvel Games Showcase would be the perfect time to show off some actual gameplay and what players can expect in this highly anticipated sequel. Perhaps this is asking for a bit too much, but presumably, we’ll at least get some sort of news about the sequel during the showcase so that the hype for the game’s release can start to really take off.

Star Wars Eclipse

Image Source: Lucasfilm Games

At last year’s Game Awards, it was announced that Quantic Dream, the studio behind critically acclaimed narrative-focused games such as Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and Detroit: Become Human, was developing one for the Star Wars universe. Star Wars Eclipse was said to be in the early stages of development, so likely we won’t be getting any major footage though it would be nice to be pleasantly surprised.

Instead, what is more feasible to happen is that we may get an update on how far along the game is and when we may be able to expect it, but in all honesty, any update on this project would be much appreciated. Quantic Dream has never really delved into already established franchises, so we’re certainly curious what about Star Wars has caused the studio to want to break this pattern; perhaps something that could be enlightened on during the showcase.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Image Source: Marvel Entertainment

A sequel to Insomniac’s uber-successful superhero games, Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is looking to capitalize on the success of both games bringing the two characters together again to fight villains like Venom. We still only know surprisingly little about this sequel, but the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase would be the perfect place to show off more of what gamers can expect.

The main thing that may stand in the way is that this is a Sony-owned game, meaning that the company may want to promote it on its own time, so we’ll have to wait and see. It’ll be compelling to see what’s next in store for Insomniac’s version of the web-slingers, so even a tiny update on the sequel during the showcase would be welcome.

Marvel’s Wolverine

Image Source: Marvel Entertainment

A game that’s announcement was as equally shocking as it was exciting was Insomniac’s Wolverine game which is currently in development. We know practically nothing about this upcoming project, a fact that doesn’t stop us from still being enthusiastic about the potential that a Wolverine-centered game could offer.

Wolverine is obviously a very different character from Spider-Man, so the two projects should feel radically different; however, Insomniac has undoubtedly proven that they’re up for the challenge of faithfully adapting comic book characters. While we presumably won’t get any gameplay, that doesn’t mean that the game still can’t show up and tease what exactly the developers are going for.

Unfortunately, Insomniac might want to focus on Spider-Man 2 right now with their announcements, but a tease at the upcoming showcase would still be great and sure to get people talking. The character is undoubtedly still immensely popular; just look at the conversation surrounding She-Hulk: Attorney at Law this past week, so another project starring the character is sure to get us excited.

Marvel’s Black Panther

Image Source: Marvel Entertainment

The only game on this list that has not officially been confirmed is the upcoming Black Panther video game, which is heavily rumored to be in development. Given that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases later this year, Marvel may want to promote the movie by getting gamers hyped up for this video game, something that a D23 showcase would be the perfect fit for.

Black Panther is a character who has been shown to have not only a major fanbase but also a character with great cultural significance, so we’re eager to see if this game will be able to do the character justice. Again, it’s said that the game is still in the early stages of development, meaning we likely won’t get anything substantial at the showcase. Still, an official announcement is something that is a relatively decent bet.

Anything Kingdom Hearts Related

Image Source: Square Enix

Kingdom Hearts Dark Road just came to a close on Friday, meaning that the Kingdom Hearts franchise can now turn their complete attention to promoting their two officially announced games, Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link and Kingdom Hearts 4. Square Enix has previously said that Missing-Link will have a closed beta sometime this year, an official date announcement for which could be made at the showcase.

Kingdom Hearts 4 has also been announced, but given that we’re still some time away from it, any big announcement is not totally likely, though certainly not impossible. Kingdom Hearts has made appearances at D23 before, so showing up at a showcase dedicated to video games does sound appropriate.

Nevertheless, the Kingdom Hearts fanbase is craving new announcements to be made at this event, which has been made all the more credible as eagle-eyed fans even spotted a Keyblade in the official D23 poster.

