Can You Finish These Sheldon Cooper Quotes? Take This Big Bang Theory Quiz to Find Out
Bazinga!
Even though the long-running television show came to a close back in 2019, The Big Bang Theory is still an incredibly resonant and popular sitcom that really scratches that Friends-shaped itch in our hearts and souls.
With its awkward nerd culture gags, its loveable ragtag bunch of friendships, and its occasionally touching emotional poignancy, there’s a lot to love about Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady’s smash hit. But we can all agree that Sheldon Cooper is arguably one of the most iconic characters in the entire series, right?
After all, with his coming-of-age Young Sheldon prequel show making waves on streaming services right now, it’s fair to say that Shelly is the centrifugal force that helps hold The Big Bang Theory’s comedy universe together like a big ol’ ball of hot burning fire.
With that in mind, then, we thought now would be a good time to test your knowledge of the awkward genius in Twinfinite’s latest quiz. All you need to do is complete these famous Sheldon Cooper quotes from The Big Bang Theory and you’ll receive an A+ from us.
So, without further ado, grab your train-sets, Hulk gloves, comic books, and hand sanitizer as we journey back to Apartment 4A in our latest quiz. Can you finish all these famous Sheldon Cooper quotes from The Big Bang Theory? Good luck!
