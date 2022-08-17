Even though the long-running television show came to a close back in 2019, The Big Bang Theory is still an incredibly resonant and popular sitcom that really scratches that Friends-shaped itch in our hearts and souls.

With its awkward nerd culture gags, its loveable ragtag bunch of friendships, and its occasionally touching emotional poignancy, there’s a lot to love about Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady’s smash hit. But we can all agree that Sheldon Cooper is arguably one of the most iconic characters in the entire series, right?

After all, with his coming-of-age Young Sheldon prequel show making waves on streaming services right now, it’s fair to say that Shelly is the centrifugal force that helps hold The Big Bang Theory’s comedy universe together like a big ol’ ball of hot burning fire.

With that in mind, then, we thought now would be a good time to test your knowledge of the awkward genius in Twinfinite’s latest quiz. All you need to do is complete these famous Sheldon Cooper quotes from The Big Bang Theory and you’ll receive an A+ from us.

So, without further ado, grab your train-sets, Hulk gloves, comic books, and hand sanitizer as we journey back to Apartment 4A in our latest quiz. Can you finish all these famous Sheldon Cooper quotes from The Big Bang Theory? Good luck!

Can You Finish These Sheldon Cooper Quotes? Take This Big Bang Theory Quiz to Find Out "Well, well, well, if it isn't Wil Wheaton. The '?????' to my Spider-Man.” Sandman Venom Green Goblin Doctor Octopus "You know what they say -- revenge is a dish best served..." Nude Below zero Au naturel Naked "People say you can't live without love, I think '?????' is more important." Edible sustenance Playing video games Oxygen Playing with trains “Then it's settled. Amy's birthday present will be...” A brand new train set My genitals Some Tuvan throat singing lessons A pair of Hulk Gloves "It's like cleaning out the entire building's..." Ear canals Nasal passages Belly button Rectum "Obviously, you're not suited for three dimensional chess. Perhaps three dimensional '?????' would be more your speed." Snakes & Ladders Connect Four Hungry Hungry Hippos Candy Land "You mess with the bull, you get the horns. I'm about to show this guy just how..." Horny he's made me Horny I can be Horny I am right now Horny I've become “Penny, while I subscribe to the ‘Many Worlds’ theory which posits the existence of an infinite number of Sheldons in an infinite number of universes - I assure you that in none of them am I...” Buying generic ketchup Whistling Dancing Making fun of trains "The correct animal for inter-species super soldier is the..." Guinea pig Alligator Great White Shark Koala "I'm warm and soothing. I'm like a human bowl of…” Lasagne Chicken soup Tomato soup Ramen “I’m exceedingly smart, I graduated college at...” 12 13 14 15 “You know, I’ve always wanted to go to...” The London Underground A goth nightclub An all-night Star Wars marathon Space "I don't know how, but she's cheating! Nobody can be that attractive and this skilled at..." Table tennis A board game A video game Chess Continue Continue Share your result via Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn VK Email Play again

