Brand New Splatoon 3 Amiibo Releasing This Holiday

Brand new amiibo for Splatoon 3 have been announced: a boy Octoling, a girl Inkling, and a Smallfry Salmonid.

A huge, 32-minute long Splatoon 3 Direct aired earlier today that showcased brand new information about the game. One of the details from this Direct is that three new Splatoon amiibo will be releasing later this year.

The first amiibo is called Octoling (Blue), which is the first male Octoling amiibo figure. The second is called Inkling (Yellow), featuring the cover mascot with a brand new hairstyle and weapon.

The third amiibo figure is called Smallfry, a type of Salmonid enemy from Salmon Run. Its pose is jumping through a splash of ink.

These three amiibo figures will be released this holiday. In addition to being great collector items, they will be compatible with the game.

Like all previous amiibo, these figures can be scanned into Splatoon 3 at a station in Splatsville in order to receive special gear, save your favorite gear combinations, and snap photographs with your amiibo in-game.

All Splatoon series amiibo tend to be fairly popular, so you’ll want to keep an eye out this holiday when they go up for sale. Previous Splatoon games have had additional amiibo release for the game’s popstar idols, and while those haven’t been announced as of right now, it’s possible they could be in the future.

You can read all about everything that was announced during the Splatoon 3 Direct, including 3-team Splatfests and a new card deckbuilding mode, right here.

Splatoon 3 releases for the Nintendo Switch on September 9. A special Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition will be launching later this month.

