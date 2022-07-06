Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition Launching in August
A special edition model of the Nintendo Switch OLED is launching later this summer with a beautiful Splatoon 3 theme.
Nintendo has just announced that a brand new OLED model of the Nintendo Switch is releasing later this summer. A special edition for the upcoming game Splatoon 3 will launch on August 26.
This is the first special edition of the Nintendo Switch OLED model, the variety of Switch that made its debut last year. It features a larger screen, LAN port, and other features.
You can see what the Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition looks like below, with beautiful gradient Joy-Con and a white dock with subtle ink splashes.
A special Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch Pro controller and carrying case were also announced, both releasing on September 9 alongside the game. You can see those designs below as well.
And here are some additional photos of the new hardware courtesy of Splatoon France:
This is the second Nintendo Switch Pro Controller design with a Splatoon theme.
The Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition will launch on August 26 ahead of Splatoon 3’s release for a retail price of $349.99. You can read more about it on Nintendo’s official website right here.