Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition Launching in August

A special edition model of the Nintendo Switch OLED is launching later this summer with a beautiful Splatoon 3 theme.

Nintendo has just announced that a brand new OLED model of the Nintendo Switch is releasing later this summer. A special edition for the upcoming game Splatoon 3 will launch on August 26.

This is the first special edition of the Nintendo Switch OLED model, the variety of Switch that made its debut last year. It features a larger screen, LAN port, and other features.

You can see what the Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition looks like below, with beautiful gradient Joy-Con and a white dock with subtle ink splashes.

A special Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch Pro controller and carrying case were also announced, both releasing on September 9 alongside the game. You can see those designs below as well.

Complete the look with the Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and Nintendo Switch Splatoon 3 Edition Carrying Case, both arriving on 9/9! pic.twitter.com/ToNhedU65i — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 6, 2022

And here are some additional photos of the new hardware courtesy of Splatoon France:

Regardons tout ceci d'un peu plus près ! pic.twitter.com/DjaZmppfiR — Splatoon France (@Splatoon_FRA) July 6, 2022

This is the second Nintendo Switch Pro Controller design with a Splatoon theme.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition will launch on August 26 ahead of Splatoon 3’s release for a retail price of $349.99. You can read more about it on Nintendo’s official website right here.