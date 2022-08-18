Bethesda Kicks Off QuakeCon 2022 With Free Classic Games & PC Game Pass Reveals

Bethesda and if Software are bringing their classic games to PC Game Pass, on top of freebies.

Today Bethesda is kicking off the celebrations of QuakeCon 2022 with interesting news for gamers on PC.

We learn that several games from the Bethesda and id Software catalog are dropping into PC Game Pass, while others will be available for free today on the Microsoft Store. A few have also been released for sale.

Here’s the full list:

Coming today with PC Game Pass: Return to Castle Wolfenstein Quake 4 Wolfenstein 3D An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard Unlock all Champions in Quake Champions via a Game Pass Perk

Free today on the Microsoft Store: The Elder Scrolls: Arena The Elder Scrolls: Daggerfall Quake Champions

For sale today in the Microsoft Store: Heretic: Serpent Riders Hexen: Beyond Heretic Hexen: Deathkings



If you’re a fan of classic games, there is a lot to enjoy there, whether you’re interested in exploring the massive open world of Daggerfall or you want to shoot some demons in Quake 4.

The publisher also has a rather spiffy sale of newer games in store, including 60% off Deathloop, 60% off The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition, and 50% off Ghostwire: Tokyo. You can find all the deals here.

Of course, you can expect further coverage of QuakeCon here on Twinfinite when it kicks off later today at 1:00 PM EDT.