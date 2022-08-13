Azur Lane Reveals 4th Anniversary Events With New Iron Blood Shipgirls; Helena’s Oath Skin, & More

Image Source: Yostar

During the 4th Anniversary Livestream of the global version of Azur Lane, Yostar revealed the next event and shipgirls coming to the game.

The event is titled Operation Covergence and it focuses on the Iron Blood. It’ll start on August 18 and end on August 31.

It’ll feature Battlecruiser Brunhilde, Heavy Cruiser Blucher, and Destroyer Z16.

It also includes “sporty” skins for all three on top of Isuzu, Kirov, U-96, Hornet, Weser, and Magdeburg.

We’re also getting a new Oath skin for Helena and a retrofit for Charles Ausburne.

Below you can check out the trailer, the art for all the shipgirls and skins, and the anniversary music video.

If you’re unfamiliar with Azur Lane, it’s is a free-to-play mobile horizontal scrolling shooter/RPG hybrid currently available for iOS and Android.

We also know that a new console game following Azur Lane Crosswave is in development at Compile Heart, even if no further information has been shared at the moment.